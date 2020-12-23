Meghan Markle left Prince William in fits of laughter with first-ever Christmas present

Meghan Markle gave Prince William a spoon emblazoned with the words 'cereal killer'

Meghan Markle seems to be the queen of giving gag gifts to the members of the royal family.

First she gave Queen Elizabeth the most unexpected Christmas - a toy hamster - which she loved and she did the same with Prince William.



The Duchess of Sussex had a very rare honour of becoming a part of royal family's Christmas celebrations even before she got engaged to Prince Harry. This meant she had to make a good first impression on everyone.



As revealed by royal biographers of Finding Freedom, Meghan gave William a spoon emblazoned with the words "cereal killer."

"Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book, as cited by The Mirror. "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."