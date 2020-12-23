Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of stuffing press with content for cheap publicity

'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did nothing but drip-feeding the press about things that they're doing'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been under fire for shoving content in the press's face with every single deal they sign.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their staggering Spotify deal, experts believe they are doing so as a result of wanting publicity.



Speaking about the same to True Royalty TV's Royal Beat, royal expert Dickie Arbiter said, "I find it extraordinary that two people who left basically because they felt press intrusion and yet in the past 12 months we've had nothing but drip-feeding the press about things that they're doing."

To this, another expert, Dan Wootton said: "It's hard to believe that Megxit happened this year. The world has obviously gone through so much and also this couple has completely transformed."

Meghan and Harry have had a bitter relationship with the British press who they have filed several lawsuits against, over breach of privacy.