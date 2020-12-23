Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Pete Davidson getting flashbacks after ex Ariana Grande gets engaged?

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Ariana Grande fans have been wondering about the reaction of a certain someone after the singer recent got engaged to Dalton Gomez. 

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson could quite possibly be having flashbacks after he heard about his ex-fiancé getting engaged once again to top real estate agent.

A source dished the details to HollywoodLife about how Davidson reacted to the news of Grande and Gomez’s next big step in their relationship.

“He’s really happy for her. From what he can tell, Dalton treats Ariana with total respect and like she deserves to be treated,” said the insider.

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Davidson “had an amazing moment together, [one] filled with so much love.”

“Pete knows that he will be connected to Ariana forever but he is happy to see that she is able to move on, just as much as he has. He is very happy for her and only wishes her the best,” said the grapevine. 

