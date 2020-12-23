Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report

Prince Philip never had any patience to deal with Prince Charles’s romantic nature reportedly.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Penny Junior. She discussed the clashing dynamic between the prince consort and his son at length and admitted to Express, “Prince Philip is bluff, outspoken, hearty, tough and something of a bully. He has no patience with his eldest son’s soul searching.”

“Sensitivity is not one of the qualities he expects in a man, and although he undoubtedly has great affection for Prince Charles, he has spent a lifetime criticising him and quietly undermining his self-esteem.”

Even Prince Philip himself once discussed the difference’s between him and his son during a 2004 nterview. At the time he was quoted saying, “Charles is a romantic – and I am a pragmatist. That means we do see things differently. And because I don’t see things as a romantic would, I am unfeeling.”

More From Entertainment:

Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'
Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown

Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown
Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights
Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report

Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report
Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise

Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise
Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms
‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo

‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo
BTS reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 title at 17th week on the charts

BTS reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 title at 17th week on the charts
Ahmed Ali Butt remembers grandmother Noor Jehan in adorable post

Ahmed Ali Butt remembers grandmother Noor Jehan in adorable post

Latest

view all