Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Kate's handmade gift on her first royal Christmas revealed

Kate Elizabeth opened up about giving handmade gift to Queen Elizabeth, 'I was slightly worried about it'

Queen Elizabeth was anticipating what Kate Middleton will give her for first Christmas after tying the knot to Prince William in 2020.

Shedding light on the pressures she was facing ahead of the festival, Kate revealed, “I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present."



The Duchess spoke in the 2016 ITV special Our Queen at Ninety, "“I was thinking, ‘Gosh, what should I give her?’ I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents. And I thought, ‘I’ll make her something.’ Which could have gone horribly wrong,” Kate said, adding, “But I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney.”

The chutney was a big hit, surprisingly!

“I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table,” Kate explained. “I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody.”