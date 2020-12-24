Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Kate's handmade gift on her first royal Christmas revealed

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Kate Elizabeth opened up about giving handmade gift to Queen Elizabeth, 'I was slightly worried about it'

Queen Elizabeth was anticipating what Kate Middleton will give her for first Christmas after tying the knot to Prince William in 2020.

Shedding light on the pressures she was facing ahead of the festival, Kate revealed, “I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present."

The Duchess spoke in the 2016 ITV special Our Queen at Ninety, "“I was thinking, ‘Gosh, what should I give her?’ I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents. And I thought, ‘I’ll make her something.’ Which could have gone horribly wrong,” Kate said, adding, “But I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney.”

The chutney was a big hit, surprisingly!

“I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table,” Kate explained. “I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody.”

Priyanka Chopra reveals who she is missing the most in latest Instagram snap

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emulating the Obamas on life after White House exit

Humayun Saeed's endearing birthday tribute for wife Samina wins the internet

Meghan Markle to continue expanding family after devastating miscarriage

Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement buzz after sporting giant diamond ring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning Christmas card 2020 is finally here

Chrissy Teigen mourns loss of baby Jack amid shocking life decision

Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?

Angelina Jolie flaunts her grace as she makes Christmas shopping with daughter Zahara

Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement

Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies

Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

