Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry to honour his late friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a special tribute to Henry van Straubenzee who was killed in a car crash 18 years ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who released their first Christmas card on Wednesday after moving to their Monecito mansion, also shared a message, which reads: 'This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.'

Although it was not named, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial fund, which was set up in Henry's name following his tragic death in 2002, works to improve the quality of education in impoverished rural Ugandan schools.

The message was, indeed, a tribute to Prince Harry's late friend. The couple also made Christmas donation to the fund set up in his name. The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund works to tackle poverty in Uganda.

Prince Harry reportedly met Henry at Ludgrove prep school, in Berkshire. His younger brother Charlie is very close with the Duke of Sussex and is godfather to his son Archie.

The card, according to some royal fans and commentators, features Meghan and Harry's resolve about life and environment. It's also a tribute to some great people.

The card shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex playing with their son Archie in the garden of their new home, along with dogs, Pula and Guy.

In the card, Meghan and Harry also showed off a lavish playhouse built for their son in the garden of their home in California.