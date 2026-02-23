Kate Walsh recalls meeting 'so handsome' Eric Dane: 'But can this guy act?'

Walsh, 58, and Dane, 53, played the iconic duo Dr. Addison Montgomery and Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan

Kate Walsh is remembering her Grey’s Anatomy costar Eric Dane after his tragic death from ALS at age 53.

Following the news of Dane’s death on February 19, the 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her on-screen love interest and real-life close friend.

“I’m at a loss for words to try to express the sadness around Eric’s passing. First and foremost I am thinking of his little girls and Rebecca and holding them in my prayers and my heart,” Walsh began, referring to Dane’s ex-wife and their teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

She then took a walk down memory lane to their first scene together on Grey’s — the long-anticipated reunion of Dr. Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan and Dr. Addison Montgomery in season 2.

“I literally remember my very first scene with Eric… an elevator scene at Seattle Greys… So, so long ago. I believe it was his first scene on the show too and he was nervous. He was so handsome and I thought ‘but can this guy act?’ [laughing emoji] and of course he could, and did, and the rest is history,” Walsh recalled.

Of Dane’s multiple endearing qualities, Walsh said she loved his sensitivity, vulnerability, and intelligence the most. She added that while filming Grey’s, they became “a family of sorts,” calling Dane a “great friend off set.”

The Euphoria actor passed away a year after announcing his ALS diagnosis and spent the last months of his life advocating for advancements in treatment for the disease.

Honouring his advocacy, Walsh concluded her tribute by writing, “ALS is an awful disease & too many people have lost their loved ones to it. I know it was Eric’s mission to help find a cure. I would encourage you to look into @targetals in his memory.”