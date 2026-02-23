 
Rose Byrne makes bombshell announcement about award shows

Rose Byrne won Golden Globes for film 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

Geo News Digital Desk
February 23, 2026

Rose Byrne set the record straight about her partner Bobby Cannavale’s unusual absence from the Golden Globes.

The If I Had Legs I’d Kick You star won her first Golden Globe last month but Cannavale wasn’t at the ceremony.

She surprised audiences when she revealed during her acceptance speech that he was absent because he was at a reptile expo in New Jersey buying a bearded dragon.

Byrne clarified now that the story wasn’t meant to make Cannavale sound like a lizard fanatic.

“Never in my life will I announce something like that on a major awards show again,” she told The New York Times.

Byrne explained that the reptile purchase was for their two children, not Cannavale himself.

“Everyone was thinking it’s for Bobby. It’s not! It’s for our children,” she emphasized.

The actress had previously joked on The Tonight Show that missing the expo would be “such a parent fail,” since the family had promised their sons the pet.

As for the bearded dragon, Byrne late said the new family member has settled in nicely.

“We’ve got the guy. He’s really cute, and it’s going well,” she told Extra.

Byrne and Cannavale, together since 2012, share two children and often refer to each other as husband and wife despite never officially marrying.

