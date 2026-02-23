Hugh Jackman may have taken his 'wolverine' role too seriously: Here's proof

Hugh Jackman to star in The Death of Robin Hood' next

Hugh Jackman, who is widely known for playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been left surprised to see his early morning look.

Taking it to Instagram, the 57-year-old Australian actor shared a morning mirror selfie, which mainly focused on his hair while he hid his face with his cell phone.

His morning look made him realized that he has become the character of wolverine, which he has been playing for the past so many years.

He simply wrote in the caption, “When you wake up, look in the mirror, and realize you’ve actually become the character you’ve played for 25 years.”

Hugh hair naturally looked like that of wolverine’s with two sharp locks flared up from two sides.

It felt like the Deadpool & Wolverine actor’s hair were giving a shoutout to his iconic character.

Fans are loving the funky morning selfie posted by the Logan actor as they have flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One of them wrote, “You were born to play this role.” Meanwhile, another one commented, “This is so inspirational thanks Hugh. Love You.”

Work wise, Jackman last starred in a musical named Song Sung Blue along with Kate Hudson. He is all set to feature in new film The Death of Robin Hood next with Bill Skarsgard.