Why 'Stranger Things' stars were snubbed at Millie Bobby Brown’s birthday?

Millie Bobby Brown recently celebrated her 22nd birthday with a quiet and private party in New York City.

All of the 22 year-old star's fans couldn’t help but to notice that only a few of her Stranger Things co-stars were there.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the iconic role of Vecna and David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, joined the heartfelt celebration, along with director Shawn Levy.

Millie’s husband Jake Bongiovi and a few close friends from outside the show were also there.

The small guest list sparked massive buzz online since some of her closest castmates, like Noah Schnapp, weren’t invited or appeared, that is yet to be revealed.

Millie calls Noah her “best friend,” which made fans wonder why more of the series cast didn’t come.

This, however, came just a week after she skipped Maya Hawke’s wedding, adding fuel to rumours that there might be some distance among the actors off-screen.

Despite all those speculations, the Enola Holmes actress also talked warmly about her time with her co-star David Harbour, where she said that their roles as father and daughter made them naturally close, especially after spending years working together on intense scenes.

Noah also praised her friend and co-worker Millie, saying that she’s his “best friend for life” and that the cast is like family.