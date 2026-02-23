'Wednesday' Season 3 announcement bears exciting surprise for fans: Details

'Wednesday' cast announcement reveals major bombshell for viewers

Wednesday is returning to screens with an exciting surprise for Season 3 as the cast announcement featured an Addams family veteran joining the show.

The cast was officially announced on Monday, February 23, and it showcased Winona Ryder who is set to appear as Tabitha in the show.

Ryder’s character is a mystery as of yet and is not introduced with respect to the other regular characters.

The Girl, Interrupted star joining the series will mark a reunion for her and Jenna Ortega, who appeared in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice with her, as well as her longtime collaborator Tim Burton.

Speaking of her joining the film, Burton stated, “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

Alongside Ryder, another newcomer in the cast would be Eva Green who will play Morticia Addams' sister Ophelia in the show.

The showrunners have kept the release date and further details under wraps for now, sharing the show's status as "now in production."