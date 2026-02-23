KATSEYE scandal heats up as BLACKPINK’s Lisa dragged into controversy

KATSEYE has found itself in fresh controversy after comments linked to member Daniela Avanzini’s father sparked online outrage.

The drama came right after Manon Bannerman announced a temporary break from the group on February 21 to focus on her health.

Shortly after the announcement, a video claiming “IT'S OFFICIAL MANON IS LEAVING KATSEYE INDEFINITELY” went viral.

In the comments, an account who is said to belong to Daniela’s father, Rafael Avanzini, wrote, “THE SHOW MUST GO ON ! With or without a member . KATSEYE IS BIGGER THAN ONE GIRL .”

The situation, however, got bigger in no time when another comment from him, appeared in a fan discussion comparing Daniela to BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

The post read, “If you have to ask DANIELA! Much better trained. Plus she’s also Latina, major advantage against Asian dancers. Her hips r untouchable.”

All of her fans took no time in calling that out and criticising the remarks as racially insensitive, with screenshots creating buzz all over the internet and sparked heated debates.

HYBE and Geffen Records also released a joint statement in support of Manon, saying, “We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us.”