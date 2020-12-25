Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The Thor actor turned to Instagram to post love-up throwback photos and shared a sweet tribute to his wife for their 10-year anniversary.

“10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more,” the Avengers star, 37 wrote.

Pataky, the Madrid-born actress, 44 also turned to Instagram and posted a photo of herself standing among dozens of photos and holding her arms open to mark their wedding anniversary.

She wrote, “Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth.”

Pataky and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2010, and the celebrity couple share three kids daughter India, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6 together.

More From Entertainment:

Jessica Alba stops ‘killing’ herself with workouts: 'I never even knew before'

Jessica Alba stops ‘killing’ herself with workouts: 'I never even knew before'
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price
Stars ring in Christmas 2020 with lavish celebrations: Take a look

Stars ring in Christmas 2020 with lavish celebrations: Take a look

Meghan and Harry under fire for 'masking' Archie in photoshopped Christmas card

Meghan and Harry under fire for 'masking' Archie in photoshopped Christmas card

Enraged royal fans threaten to become Republicans after major monarchy fail

Enraged royal fans threaten to become Republicans after major monarchy fail
Princess Diana says Prince William picked one of her hilarious Christmas habits

Princess Diana says Prince William picked one of her hilarious Christmas habits

Kate Middleton spills the beans over wardrobe malfunction during 2019's Christmas outing

Kate Middleton spills the beans over wardrobe malfunction during 2019's Christmas outing
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's unresolved issues raging on amid Christmas 2020

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's unresolved issues raging on amid Christmas 2020
Meghan Markle to make Prince Harry's first American Christmas extra special

Meghan Markle to make Prince Harry's first American Christmas extra special
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute on supermodel Stella Tennant's death

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute on supermodel Stella Tennant's death
Britney Spears spends time with sons ahead of Christmas

Britney Spears spends time with sons ahead of Christmas
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic spotted sharing loved up moments with her co-star in new 'Ramo' trailer

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic spotted sharing loved up moments with her co-star in new 'Ramo' trailer

Latest

view all