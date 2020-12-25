Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.



The Thor actor turned to Instagram to post love-up throwback photos and shared a sweet tribute to his wife for their 10-year anniversary.

“10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more,” the Avengers star, 37 wrote.

Pataky, the Madrid-born actress, 44 also turned to Instagram and posted a photo of herself standing among dozens of photos and holding her arms open to mark their wedding anniversary.

She wrote, “Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth.”

Pataky and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2010, and the celebrity couple share three kids daughter India, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6 together.