Friday Dec 25 2020
Ertugrul's Goncagul Hatun, Esra Bilgic became friends during filming of drama

Zeynep Kızıltan played an important role in the second season of popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul"

The Turkish actress rose to international fame with her negative role in the historical drama which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.

The Ankara-based actress essayed the role of Goncagül and won hearts with her outstanding acting skills.

Zeynep plays the daughter of Gumestekin in the season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of Ottoman Empire.

The actress, while filming for the TV series grew quite fond of co-actress Esra Bilgic who played the wife of Ertugrul.

A look at her Instagram account shows a picture which Zeynep shared with the Halime Hatun actress after the second season started airing.


