Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of destroying evidence in lawsuit: Report

Photo: Blake Lively makes shocking accusation against Justin Baldoni in legal filings: Report

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit has taken a new turn.

According to the latest findings of Star Magazine, Blake Lively’s legal team has accused Justin Baldoni and his associates of deliberately concealing and destroying evidence in their ongoing court battle.

In newly obtained documents filed by Lively's lawyers, they alleged that Baldoni's side “used technology to hide their tracks.”

“Defendants have hid the ball at every turn in the discovery process, either failing to produce documents, or improperly cloaking them in the attorney-client privilege,” the filing claimed, as cited by the outlet.

The new filing also accuses Baldoni, his team at Wayfarer Productions, and the publicists they employed of making “clumsy efforts to cover their tracks.”

According to Lively's attorneys, there remains “substantial evidence” that the defendants planned to retaliate against the Gossip Girl alum, while simultaneously concealing key communications ahead of her legal action.

Her legal team further alleged that Baldoni's side “destroyed and/or failed to preserve” important data by using auto-deleted voice memos and messages on encrypted apps like Signal.

“It is clear that the messages are destroyed and cannot be replaced,” the filing stated, adding that Wayfarer’s lead attorney, Bryan Freedman, was reportedly included in some of those Signal conversations by August 2024 but “did nothing to ensure these key communications were preserved.”