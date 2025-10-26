Drew Barrymore lauds this Netflix show

Drew Barrymore gets candid about 'Wayward'

Recently, Netflix dropped a new show titled Wayward, which tells the story of an officer in the police who is in search to help troubled teenagers.



Now, the creator of the series comes on the show of Drew Barrymore. The host, who herself has a history of a troubled past, praises its nuanced storytelling.

"I had a lot of lightness in my experience in the institution. It's a lot of what this show is," the actress adds.

"I know that sounds wild, but it was like encouragement to say your truth, to be brave, and to find humour and heroism in your journey. And it's the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly."

“And I hold a lot of that sacrosanct. But it wasn't easy. It was hard as hell,” she adds.

In the same interview, Drew also sheds light on her past, where she was admitted to rehab at the age of just 14. "I also was someone who got taken away and put in a place for two years."

It is worth noting Wayward, which came out last month, is a miniseries and received favourable reviews.