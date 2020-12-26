Can't connect right now! retry
Here's how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas 2020 in California abode

'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are creating their own traditions at their new home,' said a source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got on the festive spirit for Christmas as they spent the beautiful occasion in their Montecito abide in California for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had moved in their Montecito abode earlier this year after bidding adieu to the royal family.

As for how the couple celebrated Christmas, a source revealed to PEOPLE, "They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie."

Harry and Meghan were most likely joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, who accompanied them during Thanksgiving too.

"It's Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it's special for everyone," an insider earlier said. "They are creating their own traditions at their new home."

However, this is not Harry and Meghan's first Christmas away from the Queen and royal family.

Last year, they were in Canada with their son Archie around the time of the festival.

