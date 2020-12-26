Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s thoughts regarding having guests on their podcast has come under heavy scrutiny at the hands of experts.

This observation was discussed at length by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. He explained the Sussexes will always push to feature “appropriate” talent that aligns with their values moving forward.

He was quoted telling Express, “I expect that the Sussexes' links with Spotify, for which they will produce podcasts, will reflect their system of values.”

He also added that “They will choose guests whom they think are appropriate. This should not disturb the Royal Family and will certainly be lucrative.”

