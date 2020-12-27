Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus gushes over Harry Styles, 'Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense'

Miley Cyrus unleashed a wave of euphoria amongst her fans, after she revealed she cherishes the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles.



The American singer said this while playing the 'Would You Rather' game during an interview with host Mark Wright on FM Heart on Christmas.

Gushing over Harry, Miley said she would rather kiss him than Justin Bieber.

“Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good.” She further commented on how Harry pulls off his unique, androgynous style effortlessly.

“We have very similar taste. Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense,” she said.

Responding to Miley's comments, host Mark said, “If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen."

She jokingly replied, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

‘Well I think I need to play cupid on this one because I think you’d make a great couple, we’d all love it,” Mark responded. “Just leave it with me and see what I can do.’