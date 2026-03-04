 
'Hannah Montana' buzz revives unseen pictures of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift joining Miley Cyrus on the 20th anniversary special? See why fans think so

Geo News Digital Desk
March 04, 2026

Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana return has sparked much excitement, but also many questions about whether Taylor Swift will make a cameo considering her work in the original show.

The 36-year-old pop superstar or the Hannah Montana star, 33, have not confirmed or denied the rumours yet but fans are convinced that something is in the works. 

The Flowers hitmaker and the Eras Tour performer's potential collaboration has brought forth a wave of nostalgia for the early 2000s and social media sleuths found some throwback pictures which hadn't been publicly posted yet.

An X account shared a picture of Cyrus and Swift seated together with Cyrus' family, Demi Lovato and more at the Cheesecake Factory. 

The picture came from the Hannah Montana premiere celebration in 2009, as Laura Rudy, a social media personality associated with Cyrus, explained.

Fans flooded social media with excited comments as the pictures made rounds all over, and theorised a potential revival of the 2000s-girl group.

"Wait how are we getting all these pictures now," one fan asked, suspecting the pictures to be a promotion for what's coming.

Promotional or not, social media loved the throwback as all await the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special.

