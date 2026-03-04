Beyonce's dad rages out of interview after ex-wife Tina Knowles' mention

Beyonce's dad Matthew Knowles shuts down comment about ex-wife Tina Knowles

Beyonce’s dad Matthew Knowles stormed out of an interview at the repeated mention of his ex-wife Tina Knowles.

The 74-year-old businessman was discussing the success of Beyonce’s former girl group Destiny’s Child which he managed and executive-produced when the interviewer brought about Queen Bey’s mother.

“I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles, you guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there with your kids,” said Kendis Gibson of PIX 11.

Matthew immediately asked “What work did she put in,” to which Kendis replied “the hair” referring to Tina’s work at her beauty salon where she styled the members of the girl group, as well as her daughters – Beyonce, and Solange.

Although the interviewer then suggested that Tina “claimed to have preyed on the name [Destiny’s Child] and different aspects of that,” adding, “it’s a joint effort,” the executive asked the interview to be stopped then and there and stood up to shake hands with Kendis.

Despite reassuring Kendis that all “was good,” Matthew later told Page Six that the interviewer arrived “15 minutes late” and “asked multiple questions about Tina … when the interview was supposed to be about [a] Destiny Child’s tribute concert,” which is why he deemed it best to stop there.

Speaking of the interview, he continued, “How it starts is how it ends. It started on a bad note, and obviously ended on a bad note for him. I politely ended the interview, shook his hand, and took a photograph.”

The outlet clarified that Kendis arrived on time for the shoot, whereas the crew was early to set up. The interviewer has not issued a statement himself as of yet.