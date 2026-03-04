Jennifer Lopez explains why she doesn't see music as 'job'

Jennifer Lopez to perform 8-days Las Vegas Residency at Ceasars Palaces' Colosseum theatre

Jennifer Lopez has opened has made a heartfelt confession about her music career.

The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter has had a successful career for more than three decades.

She has released nine studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums and one extended play over the course of her career.

In a recent interview, Jennifer confessed that she does not see music as a “job" as it is her passion.

She told Extra, "I'm in my happy era and I have that in the show. I've never looked at it as a job. It's just what I love to do.”

The On the Floor hitmaker also thanked fans for supporting her for so many years.

"And I just feel fortunate that I have these amazing fans who've supported me for so many years and there's so much love that I feel that I always want to be giving the love back to them”, said Lopez.

Work wise, the Get Right singer is looking forward to amusing audience with her 8-days Las Vegas Residency “The JLo Show” at the Colosseum at Ceasars Palace.

Lopez is all set to perform her hit tracks on the following dates: March 6,7,13,14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.