entertainment
Monday Dec 28 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik stock up pantry with Pakistani ingredients: See photo

Monday Dec 28, 2020

It seems Zayn Malik did a good job making sure his girlfriend was well-connected to his Pakistani roots. 

In a photo posted on her Instagram, the supermodel, 25, revealed how she spent her pregnancy period consuming all kinds of desi spices.

Showing a picture of her pantry, Gigi revealed: “LOL I was a psycho pregnant.”

In the photo, the fashion icon’s desi fans and followers were able to spot quite a few familiar spices, including ‘garam masala’, ‘tandoori masala’, ‘haldi’, ‘jeera seeds’ and many others.

It’s quite possible that the former One Direction member had the couple’s pantry stocked up with all Pakistani spices so the two can reconnect to the traditional Pakistani foods with authentic ingredients. 

