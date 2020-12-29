Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid shares new mesmerising photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Bella Hadid stunned fans as she shared her latest pictures, showing her enjoying the snow in New York.

In one of her pictures, Gigi Hadid's sister is spotted sensually licking snow off a ledge. The record-breaking amount of snow has transformed her neighborhood into a winter wonderland for a month.

The 24-year-old supermodel shared a slideshow of herself on Instagram, wearing a ginger wig and furry jacket as she licked a pile of snow on her rooftop terrace.

The charming celebrity's new snaps are winning the internet. In the pictures, she is seen rocking a pair of sleek black leather gloves and a few coats of mascara.

The catwalk star captioned the post: 'll be nice for it... I take a breath, close my eyes for it.'

Hadid, who recently sparked dating rumors with Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke, also reposted a checklist of how her 'goals have changed'.

Bella Hadid has been single since her split with three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd in August 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Brittny Ward and Jenson Button share sweet snap of their newborn baby

Brittny Ward and Jenson Button share sweet snap of their newborn baby
Kylie Jenner delights fans as she shares her never-before-seen photos

Kylie Jenner delights fans as she shares her never-before-seen photos
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her incredible physique during workout session

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her incredible physique during workout session
Ellen DeGeneres spotted riding a bike after recovering from coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres spotted riding a bike after recovering from coronavirus
Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Bey reveals his historical movie to release next year

Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Bey reveals his historical movie to release next year
Gigi Hadid shares 'unseen' picture with Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid shares 'unseen' picture with Taylor Swift
'Wonder Woman 1984' pulls in $36.1 million at worldwide theaters

'Wonder Woman 1984' pulls in $36.1 million at worldwide theaters
Shaniera Akram has a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter

Shaniera Akram has a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik stock up pantry with Pakistani ingredients: See photo

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik stock up pantry with Pakistani ingredients: See photo
Jessie J diagnosed with Meniere’s disease after spending Christmas in a hospital

Jessie J diagnosed with Meniere’s disease after spending Christmas in a hospital

‘Palace intruder’ reveals how accurately he was depicted on ‘The Crown’

‘Palace intruder’ reveals how accurately he was depicted on ‘The Crown’

Pakistani artist recalls how Gigi Hadid came to her rescue amid pandemic

Pakistani artist recalls how Gigi Hadid came to her rescue amid pandemic

Latest

view all