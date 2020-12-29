Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming shot from the day she found out she was pregnant

Fashionista Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik had all eyes on them across the globe from the moment it was revealed that the two will be becoming parents this year. 

Recently, the fashion icon sparked a frenzy after she gave fans an exclusive glimpse into the very day she found out she was expecting her first child with the former One Direction member.

Jumping on the bandwagon, the 25-year-old decided to give the ‘post a picture of’ challenge on Instagram a try on Sunday. Eager fans were showered a number of questions on the diva but the one that left many gushing was her selfie from the day she found out she was pregnant.

A fan asked her to post a picture of “you when you found out you were pregnant.”

Responding to that, Hadid shared a selfie and said: "It was this day but I don't think I knew yet.”

