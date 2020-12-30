'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves

A file photo of the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Flashing motorbike light causes scare at Karachi airport

SSP Malir says bomb disposal squad investigated the motorcycle

Civil Aviation Authority team spotted the bag during a routine inspection

KARACHI: A tense situation prevailed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after the Civil Aviation Authority spotted a suspicious bag which was beeping on a motorbike in the parking area Tuesday.

Officials said that during a routine inspection at about 3:15pm, CAA vigilance and cargo terminal staff heard a beep from blinking lights coming from a cotton pouch hanging from a motorbike parked at the Domestic Cargo gate.

Security staff was immediately alerted and a bomb disposal squad (BDS) rushed to the scene. The BDS team cordoned off the premises and disconnected the power to the unit and defused the device.



BDS officials confirmed the device did not contain explosive material but had flammable material which could have only caused a fire.

The motorbike was impounded by the Airport police and the area was declared clear.

Malir SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said the motorcycle had been verified and its owner, Sundeep Kumar, was called. Kumar is a guard at the Royal Airport Services.



Kumar told the police he had the flashing device installed at the Chota Gate, Malir, and that “it is just a flashing device”.

The police visited the shop of the mechanic who had installed the device to verify Kumar's statement, the SSP said, adding that the BDS mentioned this in its report and the motorcycle was handed back to its owner.

