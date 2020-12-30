Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Pop icon Selena Gomez never shies away from calling out tech giants over the spread of misinformation on their platforms. 

The Rare hit maker is at it again as she turned to her Twitter and blasted Facebook for the disinformation running rampant on its platform about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!” she tweeted.

She wrote this as a comment on a tweet by the Center for Countering Digital Hate in which the company’s CEO Imran Ahmed was speaking to BBC about the same matter.

“We took a thousand bits of misinformation and got volunteers to report it using the platform’s own reporting systems,” he said.

“And less than 5% of it was taken down. The truth is we’ve been gaslit by the social media companies, they say they’re doing their utmost. But in reality, they’re doing absolutely nothing,” he added. 

