Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Shakira reacts as Burj Khalifa lights up for her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Football fans are congratulating Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué  for receiving the Player Career Award.

"Thank you so much @globesoccer and congrats to all winners," he wrote on Instagram with a picture of him being displayed on Dubai's Burj  Khalifa.

Gerard Piqué's partner and mother of his two children Shakira took to Instagram to congratulate him on his achievement.

The "Waka Waka" singer re-shared his post with a caption that read "Congratulations on the Player Career Award (@globesoccer) that you receive today thanks to the constant effort in your career and in your life. I am very proud of you!  @ 3gerardpique."

The singer entered a relationship with the Spanish football player in 2011. Piqué, who is exactly ten years her junior, first met Shakira in the spring of 2010, when he appeared in the music video for Shakira's song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira gave birth to the couple's first son Milan on 22 January 2013 in Barcelona, Spain, where the family had taken up residence.Shakira gave birth to their second son Sasha on 29 January 2015.

