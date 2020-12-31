Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send social media into frenzy over Archie's podcast debut

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

'I’m so glad Meghan and Harry are doing this podcast thing," said an internet user

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparked frenzy with their son's first words on-air!

The Archewell Audio podcast that had a surprise cameo from the couple's 19-month-old son, Archie, has left royal devotees fuming for exploiting him whilst objecting to privacy intrusion by the press in the past.

However, clarifying the same, some fans hit back suggesting it is Harry and Meghan's right to have a private life.

An internet user blasted, "A private life means they can share details of their life when they want to and not when someone forces them to. It really isn’t that difficult to understand."

Another one commented, " Hopefully the negative commenters manage to be less grumpy in the new year.”

A third user praised Meghan saying, "She had the best voice for a podcast. I’m so glad she and Harry and doing this podcast thing.”

