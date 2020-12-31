Glow like Hailey Bieber with her beauty and self-care routines

Glow like Hailey Bieber as she unveils her beauty and self-care rituals

Fashionista Hailey Bieber has become one of the most prominent faces in the world of fashion as she sours high.

And now, the 24-year-old diva is spilling some of her best-kept beauty secrets, including her quarantine skincare routine as well as diet.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the model explained how she has clung on to her healthy eating habits.

"I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils,” she said.

"My skin feels the best when I've been in the ocean. Salt water is the best skin healer for me, and I've found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin,” she went on to say.

About her struggles of staying consistent with her healthy life choices during quarantine, she said: "It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle where I'm constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine."

"I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles. That's probably my favorite workout. I also recently started to box for some cardio. I found that remembering the combinations and learning how move your body in boxing has been good for mental health,” she said.