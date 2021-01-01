Can't connect right now! retry
Junaid Khan receives 'best New Year wish' from Bryan Adams

Pakistani actor Junaid Khan has appeared to have ended 2020 on a positive note.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared that he received the "best New Year wish" from none other than Canadian musician Bryan Adams.

As per the screenshot the star shared, Bryan had thanked him for a note and also extended his New Year wishes.

"Hello Junaid, thanks for the note, what's up? Happy new year," the message read. 

A very excited Junaid captioned the messagebeing the "best new year wish ever" and extended his wishes in return. 

Take a look: 


