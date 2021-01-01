Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to baby Jack through origami

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to baby Jack through origami

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to share her origami attempt in tribute to her late baby Jack.

The model and cook book author shared a sneak peek of the adorable origami over on Instagram.

In the post the mother-of-two can be seen hugging her daughter Luna in one hand while holding the paper origami in the other.

Despite its blurry feel, the folding appears to mimic the look of four white petals encircling into a flower-like pattern.

Check it out below:

Soon thereafter, fans began flocking to the model’s comment section with words of encouragement and hope. One fan wrote, “I hope you find peace with your new normal life. From a mom thats felt the same loss,I pray for you and your family.”

Whereas another couldn’t stop admiring the star’s courage and strength. “I admire your courage and strength, Chrissy. Thank you for sharing your stories. You are loved.”

More From Entertainment:

Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
Zac Efron's New Year GIF leaves fans wanting more

Zac Efron's New Year GIF leaves fans wanting more
‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozçivit welcomes New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen, son Karan

‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozçivit welcomes New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen, son Karan
Kourtney Kardashian decides to go plastic-free

Kourtney Kardashian decides to go plastic-free

BTS’s 11th track ‘Not Today’ reaches 450 Million views

BTS’s 11th track ‘Not Today’ reaches 450 Million views
Maya Ali shares inspiring new year message

Maya Ali shares inspiring new year message
BTS’s RM bids adieu to 2020 with heartfelt poem: ‘They can’t cancel the spring’

BTS’s RM bids adieu to 2020 with heartfelt poem: ‘They can’t cancel the spring’
Junaid Khan receives 'best New Year wish' from Bryan Adams

Junaid Khan receives 'best New Year wish' from Bryan Adams
British singer MF Doom dies at age of 49

British singer MF Doom dies at age of 49
Ayeza Khan showers love on husband as they ring in New Year together

Ayeza Khan showers love on husband as they ring in New Year together
BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert
How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rung in first New Year's Eve together

How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rung in first New Year's Eve together

Latest

view all