Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Kendall Jenner left onlookers in awe as she stepped out for shopping in winter outfit while vacationing in Aspen.

Supermodel and her sister Kylie Jenner jetted off to Colorado to celebrate holiday in the snow.

The reality star attracted massive praise with her stunning appearance in winter bodysuit as onlookers remained unmoved to see the beautiful lady in their town.

Kim Kardashian's sister was looking gorgeous in a striped navy blue outfit that accentuated her long, toned legs and her slender physique.

The 25-year-old 'KUWTK' star also sported an overcoat a pair of slim black sunglasses and black leather gloves. Her long snow boots adding to her beautiful personality.

Kendall Jenner and her makeup mogul sister Kylie's trip comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to skip travel. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'

Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'
Justin Bieber delights fans as he drops new track 'Anyone'

Justin Bieber delights fans as he drops new track 'Anyone'
Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bullying instances

Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bullying instances
Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage
Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'

Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'
Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand

Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand
Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance

Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance
Eminem explains why he decided to diss Snoop Dogg on 'Zeus'

Eminem explains why he decided to diss Snoop Dogg on 'Zeus'
The time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle partied 'like tycoons' on New Year

The time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle partied 'like tycoons' on New Year
Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Latest

view all