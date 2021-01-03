The secret to Ayeza Khan's fit physique revealed

Looks like Ayeza Khan's new year resolution is to shed a few pounds.

In a post on Instagram, she shared that she was looking slim up a few inches without giving up on her favourite foods.

According to her caption, her method of losing weight is done in such a way that is balanced, energising and does not cause her to follow "boring diets".

"I’m on my way to reduce some extra pounds without depriving myself on energy and giving up on my favourite foods and that’s my main resolution of 2021," the caption read.

She was seen pictured in a a picnic set-up smiling beautifully.

Take a look:







