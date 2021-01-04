Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle

Veena Malik’s ex husband Asad Khattak in Pakistan to get his children back

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak has arrived in Pakistan to start a legal battle with the actress for the custody of his two children.

Talking to media in Lahore, Asad Khattak said, “I came here to get the custody of my children.”

Khattak further said he has arrived with all the evidences against his former wife, adding, “I will fight a legal battle against Veena and will get my children back.”

"Veena Malik and his family have leveled several accusations against me. Now I will give answers to their all questions to media with evidences,” the father of two said.

Malik and Khattak tied the knot on December 25, 2013 in Dubai and are parents to two children, six-year-old son Abram Khan Khattak and daughter Amal Asad Khan Khattak, five.

The actress got a divorce from Khattak in 2017.