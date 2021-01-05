Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Her rep received a call that clarified that while Tanya Roberts was in a 'poor condition,' she is still alive

Hollywood star Tanya Roberts is still alive, her rep clarified after backtracking on his previous statement about her death.

The Bond Girl was reported to have died on Sunday after her PR rep Mike Pingel told media outlets that her husband confirmed that she has passed away after collapsing in her home.

While the news spread like wildfire after the release was sent out by Pingel, he has now claimed that the actor is still alive and her husband, Lance O’Brien had told him that she appeared for him to be “slipping away.”

Pingel further claimed that he received a call on Monday that clarified that while Roberts was in a “poor condition,” she is still alive.

Her longtime partner, O’Brien, explained to The Post how the mix-up ended up happening: “[Pingel] goes, ‘What happened?’ And I say, ‘I just said goodbye to Tanya, and I got to see her beautiful eyes one last time.’ And after that, I’m just blubbering.”

“Next thing I know, TMZ, OMG, is on my cell phone,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating

All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating
Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity

Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity
Eminem had to relearn how to rap because of substance abuse

Eminem had to relearn how to rap because of substance abuse
Kate Middleton had no plans of becoming the future Queen of England before royal wedding

Kate Middleton had no plans of becoming the future Queen of England before royal wedding
Prince Harry's mental health documentary with Oprah Winfrey to release in 2021

Prince Harry's mental health documentary with Oprah Winfrey to release in 2021
Meghan Markle at odds with royal family even after a year since shocking exit

Meghan Markle at odds with royal family even after a year since shocking exit

Queen Elizabeth's beloved cousin dies aged 88

Queen Elizabeth's beloved cousin dies aged 88
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne looks confidant as she steps out sans parents

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne looks confidant as she steps out sans parents
Scott Disick shares adorable throwback photo with son

Scott Disick shares adorable throwback photo with son
Fawad Chaudhry meets Kurulus Osman's lead actor

Fawad Chaudhry meets Kurulus Osman's lead actor

Vikings: Lagertha reacts to on-screen son's wedding announcement

Vikings: Lagertha reacts to on-screen son's wedding announcement

Hailey Bieber showers praises on Bella Hadid

Hailey Bieber showers praises on Bella Hadid

Latest

view all