No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

Her rep received a call that clarified that while Tanya Roberts was in a 'poor condition,' she is still alive

Hollywood star Tanya Roberts is still alive, her rep clarified after backtracking on his previous statement about her death.

The Bond Girl was reported to have died on Sunday after her PR rep Mike Pingel told media outlets that her husband confirmed that she has passed away after collapsing in her home.

While the news spread like wildfire after the release was sent out by Pingel, he has now claimed that the actor is still alive and her husband, Lance O’Brien had told him that she appeared for him to be “slipping away.”

Pingel further claimed that he received a call on Monday that clarified that while Roberts was in a “poor condition,” she is still alive.

Her longtime partner, O’Brien, explained to The Post how the mix-up ended up happening: “[Pingel] goes, ‘What happened?’ And I say, ‘I just said goodbye to Tanya, and I got to see her beautiful eyes one last time.’ And after that, I’m just blubbering.”

“Next thing I know, TMZ, OMG, is on my cell phone,” he added.