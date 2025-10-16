Oliver Hudson accepts 'nepotism is real' ahead of son Wilder's acting debut

Oliver Hudson drops bombshell about 'nepotism' ahead of son Wilder's acting debut

Oliver Hudson has opened up about nepotism as his son is set to make his acting debut.

For those unaware, the 18-year-old Wilder Brooks Hudson was cast to play the son of Oliver’s character in the forthcoming Netflix movie A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine about his upcoming feature film A Merry Little Ex-Mas, the 49-year-old American actor talked about his son’s entry into the entertainment industry, confessing that nepotism might have influenced things for Wilder.

Voicing his thoughts, Oliver said, "So look, nepotism is real. I've talked about it before on my podcast. I literally was just doing someone else's podcast talking about nepotism and the whole nepo baby thing.”

The Happy Gilmore 2 star, "And unfortunately, it's gotten boiled down to the entertainment industry when nepotism exists across every industry.”

He noted, "Of course, we're all trying to give our children a leg up. We're all wanting them to succeed. I would argue that nepotism in our business can only go so far because yes, you can get your foot in the door, but you have to prove yourself.”

The Breed alum, son of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, expanded on his point by quipping that “no one's going to hire you" just because you are Goldie’s child or Oliver’s.

"You're going to get the opportunity to perform or to show your stuff, but there's too much money relying on these projects to say, 'Oh, he sucks, but we're just going to hire him because,’ which leads me into the Wilder hiring. He had never done anything before,” Oliver Hudson explained.

It is pertinent to mention that A Merry Little Ex-Mas will be released on November 12, 2025.