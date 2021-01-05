Another fake encounter: Case registered against two Karachi cops for killing student

The FIR against the Karachi cops has been registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Site A Section police station. Photo: Geo.tv/file





Two Karachi cops booked under anti-terrorism law for ‘killing student in fake encounter’



Family says cops falsely implicated Sultan Nazeer in a robbery

Nazeer was a student of BCom and used to work in Saddar.

KARACHI: A case was registered Monday against two Karachi policemen for killing a young man in a fake encounter.

News of the incident comes two days after a 22-year-old Islamabad student, Usama Nadeem, was shot dead by the Anti-Terrorist Squad personnel.

The FIR against the Karachi cops has been registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Site A Section police station, where they are deployed.

It was registered on the request of Saleemullah, the cousin of the victim, Sultan Nazeer. The two policemen are constable Jahangir, who was also allegedly wounded in the encounter, and constable Shabbir Ahmed.

What happened in the fake encounter?

On January 3, Nazeer had gone to Metroville in SITE from his home in Garden to mourn the death of a relative, Nazeer's cousin said in the FIR.

Saleemullah said Nazeer booked a ride-hailing motorcycle service to get back home at 9:41pm.

When Saleemullah found out Monday morning that his cousin did not return home, he traced the number of the rider who had picked his cousin up. The rider, Saleemullah said, told him that some policemen had shot dead Nazeer.

The rider told me that the policemen opened fire on them when they reached Habib Bank Chowk in the SITE area, Saleemullah said in the FIR.

"I managed to save my life and escaped. Then I reached the same area in the morning where a petrol station employee told me that the police had killed a robber last night,” Saleemullah quoted the rider as saying.

Saleemullah said his cousin is not a criminal and the policemen had killed him in a fake encounter.

Sultan Nazeer's family stages protest

A case was registered against the cops after Nazeer's family protested outside the SITE A Section police station. They demanded action against the policemen.

The family said the cops falsely implicated Nazeer in a robbery and claimed to have a seized a motorcycle from his possession when the deceased did not know how to ride a motorcycle.



An inquiry committee under the Baldia Division SP is looking into the encounter.