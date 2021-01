BTS’s ‘Save Me’ MV reaches 550 Million views in landslide move

Global singing sensations BTS landed another YouTube streaming goal after their Save Me music video (MV) became the 10th studio album to surpass the 550 Million threshold.

For those unaware the video released four years back and reached the milestone by 8am KST time. Currently the video’s total view count sits at around 550,062,240.

Check it out below: