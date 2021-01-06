Can't connect right now! retry
WATCH: BJ Watling interrupts presser to get Kane Williamson's autograph

 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson signs an autograph for teammate and wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling. — Twitter/ICC
  • BJ Walting crashes Kane Williamson's presser to get autograph
  • "What's going on?"  Williamson asks after he is interrupted
  • Williamson is counted among best batsmen around the world 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been making headlines due to his personal performance as well as the team's during the Test series against Pakistan.

Although the Kiwi skipper has fans across the world, today he found a new fan, who interrupted his post-match press conference.

Williamson's teammate and wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling interrupted the media briefing after the Kiwis completed the series against Pakistan, to ask him for an autograph.

'Gesture of class': Pakistani cricketers show Kane Williamson respect after dismissing him

"What's going on?" Williamson asked as he looked confused momentarily.

Then in came Walting, who said: "Sorry, big fan," as he handed him a pen and a jersey to sign.

Here's the video:

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs to go 2-0 up in the Test series. Pakistan got bowled out for a hapless 186 runs in the second innings, totally outclassed by Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult's pace attack.

Read more: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

The 30-year-old Williamson is counted among the best batsmen around the world in all three formats of the game. He has played 83 Test matches and scored 7,115 runs at an impressive average of 54.31 runs per match.

The New Zealand skipper has hit 24 centuries so far and scored 32 half-centuries. 

South African team to arrive in Pakistan on January 16

'Gesture of class': Pakistani cricketers show Kane Williamson respect after dismissing him

'Back on track': The re-rise of Hasan Ali in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Karachi's winter gets to Wasim Akram

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared joint winners of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Shahid Afridi finds Pakistan's results in New Zealand 'very poor'

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs

PSL-6 draft: PCB announces 25 foreign players for Platinum category

'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final

Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad

PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

