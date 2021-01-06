'Vikings' final season released on Netflix

Wait is over for Vikings fans. The final season of the historical TV show has been released on Netflix, days after it premiered on Prime Video.

The second part of the sixth and final season of "Vikings" was released in its entirety on Wednesday on Prime Video in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria.



Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha in the series, was one of the first ones from the cast to announce that the remaining episodes of the historical TV series have been released.



