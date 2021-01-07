Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani recently opened up about the way she ended up “saving my own life” following a divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

The Grammy award-winning singer shed light on her relationship with Gavin Rossdale during an interview with Time magazine.

At the time her husband had been accused of cheating on her with their nanny and shortly thereafter, Stefani released the song This Is What the Truth Feels Like in memory of the relationship she lost.

During the time of her interview, Stefani was quoted saying, “It was really a life-saver record for me. It wasn’t until I had to go through the worst tragedy that it really opened up a channel for me to be like, ‘God gave me a gift. I’m going to use it now. Because if I don’t, I’m going to die’.”

The singer also added that after she “scraped myself off the floor and went into the studio” she found Blake Shelton and the duo began releasing music like Nobody But You, Happy Anywhere, Go Ahead and Break My Heart, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

During that time, “My life was falling apart. [Writing the 2016 album] wasn’t to do with anything other than saving my own life. That’s a completely different place to be. Then halfway through [recording], I fall in love with this cowboy guy — like, what the hell?”

“I was on tour with Blake — we were actually sitting on the bus when everything started to be cancelled. We went straight to Oklahoma and lived on a ranch, in a cabin for 100 days.”



