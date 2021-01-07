Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time

After her time in Disney was up, Miley Cyrus decided to spread her wings into songs like Wrecking Ball and We Can’t Stop but as a result of it all, ended up getting labeled ‘fickle.’

In an effort to set the record straight over it all however, the Grammy award winning star decided to open up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

There Cyrus made it clear that “I am not the person I was yesterday. Last night cutting with Stevie Nicks on the phone, that changed me forever.”

“Everything changes me forever. I will never be who I was yesterday, in a way that every night before I go to sleep I say goodbye to myself because that person is done.”

She concluded by saying, “There’s a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve very quickly because I’m very absorbant, and recently I’ve had to do an inventory of what I’ve owned as mine that isn’t mine.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde
Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report

Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report
Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce
BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process
Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year

Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year
Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK
Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots

Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Latest

view all