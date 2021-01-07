Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time

After her time in Disney was up, Miley Cyrus decided to spread her wings into songs like Wrecking Ball and We Can’t Stop but as a result of it all, ended up getting labeled ‘fickle.’

In an effort to set the record straight over it all however, the Grammy award winning star decided to open up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

There Cyrus made it clear that “I am not the person I was yesterday. Last night cutting with Stevie Nicks on the phone, that changed me forever.”

“Everything changes me forever. I will never be who I was yesterday, in a way that every night before I go to sleep I say goodbye to myself because that person is done.”

She concluded by saying, “There’s a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve very quickly because I’m very absorbant, and recently I’ve had to do an inventory of what I’ve owned as mine that isn’t mine.”