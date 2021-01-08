Elton John to lend his talent to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album

Music icon Elton will reportedly do the piano lines on Miley Cyrus' version of 'Nothing Else Matters', which Metallica released 30 years ago on their self-titled fifth album.



Elton John, Chad Smith and cellist Yo-Yo Ma would reportedly add their musical contributions to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album.



Miley Cyrus, in an interview with Capital FM, revealed that Yo-Yo Ma and Chad Smith would also grace the forthcoming studio set, saying: "So many all-stars are in this band. I'm so excited about this collaboration."

The songstress, during the conversation, admitted that the concept of the song might seem strange to some music lovers. "I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me ... I love when ingredients don't quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like Watt (producer Andrew) Watt) that will take that risk."

Miley Cyrus also included 'Nothing Else Matters' at her Glastonbury performance in 2019.