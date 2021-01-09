Can't connect right now! retry
Nicki Minaj’s legal fight against Tracy Chapman reaches a gut-wrenching verdict

Nicki Minaj has reportedly lost her case against Tracy Chapman after battling it out for over two years.

For those unversed with the repeated back and fro, Minaj was illicitly used Tracy Chapman’s song Baby Can I Hold You back in 1988.

According to the findings, Nicki will reportedly be required to pay  Tracy Chapman upwards of USD 450,000 according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit was registered back in 2018 after Nicki allegedly leaked the Chapman’s song to Funkmaster Flex and ended up getting it spread all over social media. 


