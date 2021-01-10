Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 10 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ‘never’ return to their royal duties

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the royal family has been the talk of town since the past few months.

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be done with the royal fold for good and may never return to work for the family.

Talking to Sky News, Ingrid Seward said that Harry and Meghan will “stay as they are.”

"I think they will stay as they are, I do not think they will come back here. Harry will obviously come back, they will come back the odd time. But they will certainly not ever again be working members of the Royal Family,” she said.

"I think the one mistake that Meghan made is she didn't embrace the British people in a way that perhaps if Harry had helped her a little more, she could have done,” she continued.

"She could have said, look, 'I want you to see my baby but just not right now'. She could have had everyone eating out of her hand in a way that her late mother-in-law did, just by bringing people into her world,” she went on to say.

"Instead, she shut people out of her world and that is where the rot began when people began to think this couple have no interest at all,” she added.

"I'm actually putting the blame at Harry's feet because I think Harry should have explained to her that this is what we do. He should have explained, 'just look at what my mum did. This is what will win over these people.'”

"But Harry is so full of anger, and so anti-media, that he directed all his anger at the media instead of putting that aside and directing his emotions towards the affection the British people felt for him,” she concluded. 

