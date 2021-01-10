Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s close friend spills details about her chilled-out routine

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Kate Middleton is one of the British royal family's most adored members without a doubt.

The Duchess of Cambridge with her dedication and hard work has been winning the hearts of public, before she assumes the responsibilities as Queen Consort in the future.

Kate’s low-maintenance lifestyle may be one reason why the public has a special admiration for the duchess. This was revealed by her longtime friend who spoke to People about her ‘very chilled’ routine.

"There are no blow-dries—it's always hair up in a ponytail. She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she's late for the school run before dashing off,” they said.

"It's the life of a working mom with three young children—just a different sort of day job to most,” added the friend.

Another source spoke to the outlet about the duchess, saying: "If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has."

This came after Queen Elizabeth II had remarked prior to her marriage with Prince William that “Kate doesn’t do very much,” per Express.

Another royal household source told the portal: "She is an adoring mother, and she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to. You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future Queen."

