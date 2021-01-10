Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 10 2021
'Ate food thrown in garbage': Police recover minor housemaid from 'abusive' couple

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

  • Sialkot police carry out raid to rescue the minor girl after Geo News highlighted the case
  • Couple "used to abuse me on a daily basis", the 14-year-old child claims, saying she wasn't provided food or bed at night
  • Man accused of torture denies claims against him and his wife, claiming victim to be their relative
  • Police to book detained couple after receiving the child's medical reports are released

SIALKOT: Police on Sunday recovered a minor housemaid from her allegedly "abusive" employers here in the city's Muradpur locality and took the couple into custody until medical reports of the child were furnished.

Sialkot police carried out a raid to rescue the 14-year-old girl after Geo News highlighted the case and took into custody the couple accused of torture and maltreatment of the child.

According to the minor housemaid, her employers had kept her at their home due to non-repayment of the money that her father had borrowed from them. The couple "used to abuse me on a daily basis", the child told the police.

"There was no food either; I had to eat whatever was discarded and thrown into the garbage," the 14-year-old child said. "There was no bed there for me to sleep at night."

The man accused of torturing the girl, Shehzad, denied the allegations against him and his wife, claiming the "girl is a relative."

The victim was under mental duress, Muradpur police station house officer (SHO) said, adding that she had been handed over to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB).

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi added that the minor housemaid "will undergo medical treatment" for what she had endured while staying with the allegedly abusive couple.

Police, however, said they would register a case against the detained couple after receiving reports of the 14-year-old's medical tests.

