Hollywood
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals actual reason behind Kanye West split 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is almost on the verge of a complete breakdown with the reality star filing for divorce.

Amid all the family fiasco, the makeup mogul's former nanny has made startling claims about the US rapper.

An insider told In Touch Weekly, "Well, I don’t think it’s a secret that Kris [Jenner] was controlling over her kids and Kanye was controlling. I hope that [Kim] can recognize that and the next man isn’t like that."

"I actually hope she goes without a man for a while,” she added. “She doesn’t need a man. I hope she’s able to find happiness within herself and the kids and have fun with her girlfriends and sisters.”

The nanny expressed hope that if Kim does move on from the Yeezy fashion designer, she then ends up with “somebody that looks at her inside as well as her outside." She continued, “[Kim is] a very sweet person.”

