Meghan Markle's father believes her wedding is the 'biggest mistake in royal history'

'Meghan will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage,' Thomas Markle told Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, left no opportunity to slam and attack his daughter, even when she was about to marry a royal prince.



As revealed in previous leaked letters written by the Duchess's father, Thomas made vile attempts to shame Meghan calling her 'shallow and jaded.'

Days before Meghan's royal wedding to Harry, Thomas penned a letter slamming the nuptials as 'the biggest mistake in royal wedding history.'

“As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history,” Tom wrote in a letter to the royal. “Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.”

The letter continued on to state that Meghan was “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

He wrote, “You would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we are all distant family to Meg.”