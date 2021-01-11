Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's father believes her wedding is the 'biggest mistake in royal history'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

'Meghan will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage,' Thomas Markle told Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, left no opportunity to slam and attack his daughter, even when she was about to marry a royal prince.

As revealed in previous leaked letters written by the Duchess's father, Thomas made vile attempts to shame Meghan calling her 'shallow and jaded.'

Days before Meghan's royal wedding to Harry, Thomas penned a letter slamming the nuptials as 'the biggest mistake in royal wedding history.'

“As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history,” Tom wrote in a letter to the royal. “Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.”

The letter continued on to state that Meghan was “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

He wrote, “You would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we are all distant family to Meg.”

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot
Prince William to face financial constraints after Charles takes the throne?

Prince William to face financial constraints after Charles takes the throne?
Priyanka Chopra stuns as she graces the cover of 'Style' magazine

Priyanka Chopra stuns as she graces the cover of 'Style' magazine
Netizens express fury after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine

Netizens express fury after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine

Fans gush over Iqra Aziz as she appears in ‘Mera Jora’ song

Fans gush over Iqra Aziz as she appears in ‘Mera Jora’ song
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl
BTS’s Suga fell in love with fellow classmate in middle school days: blast from the past

BTS’s Suga fell in love with fellow classmate in middle school days: blast from the past
Queen Elizabeth was ‘humiliated’ after Prince Philip said royals were going broke

Queen Elizabeth was ‘humiliated’ after Prince Philip said royals were going broke
Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case

Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case
Emma Corrin reveals what is fact and what is fiction on ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin reveals what is fact and what is fiction on ‘The Crown’

Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa

Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up after he saw flirty texts from Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up after he saw flirty texts from Harry Styles

Latest

view all